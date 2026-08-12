Villas for sale in Neo Psychiko, Greece

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Villas in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1400 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 640 m²
Discover the ultimate luxury in a serene and elegant setting in Neo Psychiko, in the norther…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fro…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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