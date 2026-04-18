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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 176 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Grekodom Development
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