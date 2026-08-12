Cottages for sale in Neo Psychiko, Greece

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Cottages in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 176 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$3,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$938,663
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$763,628
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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