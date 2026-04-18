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Pool Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

2 BHK
16
3 BHK
19
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 171 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$1,02M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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