Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

2 BHK
16
3 BHK
19
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$448,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$442,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$796,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$253,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go