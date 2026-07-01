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Villas with pool in Nea Moudania, Greece

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Nea Moudania, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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