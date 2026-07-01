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Villas with garage for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor -1/-1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$336,785
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Beautiful detached house at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida , in the small paradise of H…
$742,068
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
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Properties features in Nea Moudania, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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