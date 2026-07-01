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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

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9 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing a waterfront villa currently under construction in Nea Propontida, Halkidiki. Th…
$2,23M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor -1/-1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$336,785
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Floor -2/-2
Detached house for sale in Halkidiki, Greece. This property boasts an amazing sea view, perf…
$456,658
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Luxury property. Unique detached house with swimming pool, in walkable distance from the sea…
$2,05M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Nea Prop…
$285,411
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 9 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 345 m²
Nestled in the heart of Halkidiki, this stunning detached house offers the epitome of luxury…
$2,85M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/-1
Escape to your own paradise in Halkidiki with this newly built detached house in a complex. …
$742,068
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 rooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique maisonette in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Nea Propontida …
$251,162
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

Properties features in Nea Moudania, Greece

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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