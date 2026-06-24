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Seaview Townhouses in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor con…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

with Mountain view
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