Cottages for sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Molyvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Molyvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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