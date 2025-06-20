Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Western Lesvos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$806,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go