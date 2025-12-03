Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
17
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
$5,34M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go