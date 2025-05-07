Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
The Villa is located in Voula area
$5,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go