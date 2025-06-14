Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

Rafina Municipal Unit
3
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$541,508
