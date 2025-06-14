Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

Rafina Municipal Unit
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go