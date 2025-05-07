Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 474 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale 6-storey house of 474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,79M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 295 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 295 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$659,354
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,30M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,88M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$626,246
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,36M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$438,372
