Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
13
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
8
Pylaia Municipal Unit
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$396,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$185,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$670,530
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki’s P…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 storer…
$589,793
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$614,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
$679,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale 5-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$240,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go