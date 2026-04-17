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Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
10
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2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 326 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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