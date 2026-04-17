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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
10
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5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 550 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, 3…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 540 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one kitchen,…
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
CoexCoex
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 326 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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