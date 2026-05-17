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Apartments in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

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Apartment in Perama, Greece
Apartment
Perama, Greece
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 79 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$228,484
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

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