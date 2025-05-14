Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Limenas Markopoulou
8
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$970,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$970,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go