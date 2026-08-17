Cottages for sale in Markopoulo, Greece

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Cottages in Markopoulo, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first f…
$439,887
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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