Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kifisia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
$824,945
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go