Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kifisia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$779,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$547,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$620,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go