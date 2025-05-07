Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kifisia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go