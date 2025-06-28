Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elaiochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,09M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
