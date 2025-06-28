Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kalamata
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

villas
4
townhouses
4
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Peloponnese.The maisonette has 2 …
$476,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 129 sq.meters in Peloponnese.The maisonette has 2 …
$488,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elaiochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go