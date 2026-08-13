Cottages for sale in Municipality of Eurotas, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Eurotas, Greece

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Cottage in Geraki, Greece
Cottage
Geraki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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