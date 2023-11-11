Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Eurotas, Greece

1 property total found
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Geraki, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Geraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
€150,000

