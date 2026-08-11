Cottages for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Elliniko
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5 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$354,195
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 526 m²
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 526 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,91M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 163 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

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