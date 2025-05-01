Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go