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Beachfront villas in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,06M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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