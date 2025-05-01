Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Aigialeia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Diakopto
9
Municipal Unit of Aegio
3
5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chrysanthi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
$172,873
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$500,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rodia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rodia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$257,036
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
