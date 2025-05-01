Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Aigialeia
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Diakopto
9
Municipal Unit of Aegio
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chrysanthi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
$172,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$500,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$293,902
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of li…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of li…
$156,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go