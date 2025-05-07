Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Aigialeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Lampiri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lampiri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$361,109
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Rododafni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rododafni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$166,999
