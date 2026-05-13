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Apartments with pool for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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condos
4
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
4
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments on the island of Aegina 1 + 1 in a new complex located in the resort of Agia Mari…
$297,645
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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