Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vocha
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$131,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go