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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

1 BHK
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

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