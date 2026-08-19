Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Troizinia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

;
1 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$194,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$348,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$684,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go