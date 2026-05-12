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Apartments in Kiato, Greece

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4 properties total found
Apartment in Kiato, Greece
Apartment
Kiato, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$116,560
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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