Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Sikyona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$193,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes