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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona, Greece

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Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. There are: solar pa…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona, Greece

with Mountain view
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