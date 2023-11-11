Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona, Greece

2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€85,000

