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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona, Greece

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. There are: solar pa…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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