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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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