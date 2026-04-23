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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Myli, Greece
Cottage
Myli, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of t…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lerna, Greece

with Sea view
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Luxury
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