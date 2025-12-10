Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,68M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$3,03M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
$339,428
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome…
$1,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement…
$506,858
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$994,875
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation: For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Pelopo…
$4,61M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor -1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
$362,864
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,56M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$936,353
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,85M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 218 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$426,222
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,64M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$643,742
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement…
$760,786
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden.
$474,029
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,84M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$5,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,33M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$538,403
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$561,812
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,96M
