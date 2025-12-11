Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Ermioni
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

villas
9
cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 348 m²
Luxury Seafront Residence 348 m² in Ermioni Property Description In the picturesque t…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go