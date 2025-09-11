Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

Assos
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$222,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio

2 BHK

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go