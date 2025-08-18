Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

12 properties total found
Investment in Paliouri, Greece
Investment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Detached house for sale in a prime location close to the finest beaches of Kassandra near Pa…
$436,859
Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
GREAT INVESTMENT!!  Apartment complex in Polihorono on 3 floors with 390 m of living area id…
$488,009
Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 homes (240 M…
$1,07M
Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Two apartments for sale in the thriving town of Hanioti with sea views and a natural environ…
$345,058
Investment in Paliouri, Greece
Investment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury with …
$2,39M
Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
$763,229
Investment in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
The property is a stunning building in a popular location that offers a tranquil and serene …
$1,31M
Investment 440 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Investment 440 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the tourist town of Pefkohori with a great location with traffic flow…
$860,452
Investment in Pefkochori, Greece
Investment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Custom-built Rental apartments for sale in the popular seaside town of Pefkohori with a fabu…
$619,863
Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Great opporunity in the thriving town of POLIHRONO with these 6 apartments + 2 shops for sal…
$862,149
Investment 850 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Investment 850 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
This stunning plot of land with 180 olive trees is 12,000 meters of rolling manicured landsc…
$6,54M
Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Shop for sale in a prime location in the town of Hanioti Halkidiki with great rental income.…
$237,489
